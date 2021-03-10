As Ohio State has trudged through a season unlike any other, they’ve done so with their veteran leadership intact.

Although the surprise cancellation of college athletics in March 2020 led to the abrupt end of many college athletes’ careers, Ohio State graduate men’s lacrosse players Ryan Terefenko, Tre Leclaire and Jeff Henrick decided to return to Columbus and lead the Buckeyes for a final season.

Returning to Ohio State was an important decision, but it was one in which Henrick, Leclaire and Terefenko all confidently made.

“Just to get another opportunity to come back here and pursue a master’s degree and play another year of college lacrosse was the best case for anyone,” Leclaire said.

Leclaire ranks second in career goals in Ohio State history with 135, a record he is on pace to break before the year ends. Leclaire is a three-time All-American.

Matching Leclaire, Terefenko is also a three-time All-American. Terefenko is a two-time captain and, like Leclaire and Henrick, an established leader in the Ohio State program.

Joining Terefenko on the defensive end of the field, Henrick is also a two-time team captain. Henrick is the active career leader in caused turnovers at Ohio State with 30.

Entering the Ohio State program at the same time, the trio are the only members of the Buckeye team that played in the NCAA championship in 2017. Although the game unfortunately resulted in a loss to Maryland, the three use the championship team as an example of what it takes to be successful.

“We’ve been on teams that have made it to the final four, championship weekend, and we’ve also been on teams that haven’t really been as successful,” Henrick said. “So, we know what it takes to win, and we know what it takes to lose.”

Their experience on that team and their success on the field led the three to become the veteran leaders of this Ohio State team.

“Leading by examples is definitely something I’ve been trying to do,” Leclaire said. “Getting these younger guys familiar with our offensive sets and our game plans and just trying to be that vocal leader that is coming to work every day at practice and just leading by example.”

Terefenko and Henrick specifically have had the distinct honor of being named team captain since junior year, an honor given to players by their teammates.

“Probably my biggest accomplishment was being named captain junior year and senior year alongside Jeff. I’m just really grateful that all these guys choose Jeff and I to lead them, there is a responsibility that comes along with that,” Terefenko said. “Each day you gotta bring it, there’s that mindset that these guys are looking up to you to be that guy and lead this team.”

On the field, Henrick, Leclaire and Terefenko all take different leadership roles and are a major reason for their current success.

However, off the field, the players live like many other students at Ohio State. Henrick, Leclaire, and Terefenko are all roommates along with fellow graduate student teammates.

“We’re always around the house, playing video games, just watching TV, or just in the kitchen cooking,” Leclaire said. “I think over the past couple months, we’ve gotten a lot closer, because we’re always around each other.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social interactions between teammates are much different this year than in previous years. Players are required to be more careful with who they see and how often they see them.

This small circle is something Henrick, Leclaire and Terefenko have embraced and turned into a positive.

“We spent a lot of time together, especially with the bubble that we’re in, we are limited to our house a lot,” Henrick said. “So we get to spend a lot of good time together, which is nice.”

Although the cancellation of last season left many disappointed and heartbroken, these returning seniors chose to take this opportunity granted to them and return to the program.

“I think it’s just like the Buckeye way really: Once you’re dealt something, you just face it,” Henrick said. “Regardless of the outcome, you’re gonna put 100 percent effort into whatever it is, and especially going into the season, you can’t have any doubt.”