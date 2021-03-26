The Ohio State men’s volleyball team returns to the comfort of the Covelli Center for a weekend series against Lindenwood that will test its improvement on defense.

The Buckeyes (6-8) take on a Lindenwood (4-9) team that has found success throughout the season at times but struggled with injuries, keeping the Lions from having a competitive record on the season. Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch said that beating the Lions will require his team to continue improving defensively and playing confidently.

“Applying aggression after you get punched on the defensive end is a little harder than offense,” Burch said. “What I’d like to see after this weekend is us play consistently aggressive defense.”

Although Ohio State has historically dominated the matchup, Lindenwood has won the last three matches between the two teams after dropping the first 12. Although they are on a win streak against the Buckeyes, the Lions have had a difficult time winning matches this season.

Lindenwood’s one conference win lands them tied for last place in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association. Burch said that despite the team’s lack of success on paper this season, he does not take the Lions lightly.

“They have a lot of talent, and they are a good team that can beat us,” Burch said. “They’re largely the same team that they were last year that ended the season second place in the conference.”

While the Buckeyes look to grow on defense, their offense has begun to produce significant plays in crucial moments. Freshman outside hitter Sotiris Siapanis earned 20 kills in the Buckeyes’ last match with a .515 hitting percentage.

“He’s our most fearless attacker and he does it very consistently,” Burch said. “He continues to get better through every match.”

Freshman outside hitter Jacob Pasteur also has been a difference maker for the Buckeyes on offense, leading the team in kills per set with 3.48. Pasteur said that he has worked to improve his confidence when he is in tough situations.

“I just want to make sure I can stay aggressive at all times,” Pasteur said. “Errors are part of the game, so when one thing isn’t clicking, I’m making sure I can still stay focused on everything else.”

The Buckeyes will have to slow down several threats for Lindenwood in order to succeed. Sophomore outside hitter A.J. Lewis leads the Lions with 3.28 kills per set.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Diego Negron averages 3.28 kills per set and is second in the conference in service aces with 22 on the season.



Pasteur said that heading into the series with Lindenwood, he treats it just like any other opponent.

“I’m honestly not too worried about anyone we play,” Pasteur said. “I know that anyone in our conference has the talent and everyone really has to earn it, so I don’t think we get any freebies.”

Burch said that as long as his team can stay confident even when things get difficult, he believes his team will be successful.

“That was a big problem with us early in the year, especially with a young team,” Burch said. “When you get punched, are you responding with aggression or crawling into the corner?”

The Buckeyes take on Lindenwood at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbus on BTN+.