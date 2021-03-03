As a freshman in high school, Jacob Pasteur took up the role as student manager for his local high school girl’s volleyball team in Westminster, Maryland.

Although he was in and around volleyball frequently, it wasn’t until his junior year when he began playing for the Yorktowne Volleyball Club team that he began to notice his talent could take him to the next level. His coach, Josh Brennemen, began reaching out to prospective colleges, and Ohio State came calling.

Pasteur was already familiar with the Buckeyes men’s volleyball team because of his friendship with Samuel Clark, a middle blocker who is also from Maryland. Despite enrolling and joining the team in late December 2020, Pasteur began the 2021 season dominant out of the gate, earning MIVA Offensive Player of the Week Feb. 9 after averaging 4.43 kills and recording the Buckeyes’ first double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs in Ohio State’s conference-opening weekend against No. 3 Lewis.

Pasteur said the recognition was a morale boost, but his team-first mentality has him striving to take the Buckeyes to greater heights.

“It was cool to see, but I know there’s so much more work I have to do,” Pasteur said. “We don’t spend too much time thinking about how awesome we are because, as a team, we know how great we can be.”

The 6-foot-4 freshman began the season as an outside hitter and was moved to the right side of the court in a more offensive-oriented position. He’s amassed 166 points behind a team-leading 3.91 kills per set.

Head coach Kevin Burch said Pasteur’s recognition wasn’t surprising, crediting his work ethic and quick learning style.

“He’s been a really good learner and has done a really good job of pushing his comfort zone and trying new things quickly,” Burch said. “It says a lot about his composure on the court and versatility and willingness to do whatever it takes for the team. Not only does he have unbelievable talent on the court, but he’s been able to apply our systems and our technical stuff we teach.”

Pasteur said it was tricky during his first two weeks on campus as he dealt with adjusting to a new team and balancing life as a collegiate athlete.

Luckily, Pasteur’s teammates played pivotal roles in his acclimation that has translated to favorable results on the court.

“For me, I was just trying to be a sponge,” Pasteur said. “That was the harder part, just getting used to life here. There were a whole bunch of things coaches were throwing at you; I was trying to take it all in as much as I can, and it ended up working out.”

Senior outside hitter Martin Lallemand said Pasteur’s start to his career has been “super impressive,” noting that in an up-and-down sport like volleyball, it’s all about keeping the momentum going, and the Buckeyes have fed off that.

Upon Pasteur’s Offensive Player of the Week recognition, Lallemand said he noticed the freshman do something that was a sign of his advanced maturity.

“He went back the next day and he worked as hard as any other day, if not even harder,” Lallemand said. “One of the most important things we’re gonna have to do is keep trying to get better and play even better volleyball.”

The Buckeyes picked up two wins against No. 11 Loyola-Chicago, and Pasteur recorded his eighth match with double-digit kills with 10 on Feb. 21.

Pasteur said “playing in an uncomfortable state” keeps him on his toes every set, knowing a challenge awaits with each point opportunity.

“The coaches push me really hard, so we’re always trying new things,” Pasteur said. “Being able to see what works best as often as I can throughout practice and games, I think that’s what really helps me the most.”

Pasteur also leads the Buckeyes with 0.46 service aces per set and is second in blocks per set with 0.63.

Upon the first season-series sweep since 2017 of the 11th-ranked Ramblers, Pasteur’s ambition is beginning to break through.

“When I got here and saw how physical everyone could be, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind that this team could be unbelievably dominant,” Pasteur said. “It was really cool to see things starting to click as a team. I think if we can just keep fighting through, it’s really gonna start showing up.”