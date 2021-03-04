A workshop series from the Student Life Multicultural Center seeks to debunk model minority stereotypes of Asians in American society.

The workshop, “We’re Not Your Model: Dismantling the Asian Model Minority Myth,” examines the stereotypes that Asian immigrants are overachieving, law-abiding and able to assimilate in an acceptable way into a predominantly-white American society. The workshop, which begins Thursday and will take place weekly through April 1, will look at the myth’s historical roots in white supremacy, teach ways to dismantle the myth, diminish its harmful ideas, and reclaim the Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American identity, Sophia Antoun, intercultural specialist for APIDA student initiatives, said.

Antoun said not everyone knows what model minority myth is — and for those who do, it is often seen as a compliment or positive stereotype.

“They become the ‘model minority,’ which means that other racialized minority groups should look to the Asian community and see how they should act to gain a modicum of success,” Antoun said. “And success here, based off of the stereotype, would be measured by the accumulation of wealth and by assimilation into white society.”

Snehi Shah, a Desi American and a second-year in biomedical science, said she believes the myth causes issues and competition among minorities and shouldn’t be upholded as an ideal representation of Asian minorities.

“It’s an issue that makes other people feel like they’re not doing enough,” Shah said. “It’s like we’re controlled by a third party that tells other minorities that: ‘This is how you should be like, look at how much success they’ve had.’”

Shah said the model minority myth also groups Asians together as a monolithic group, ignoring the differences in culture, language and problems communities face. She said in her own experience, the emphasis on Asian success often means personal problems are ignored or downplayed. Shah and Antoun said debunking the model minority myth is critical to removing it as a foundational and harmful phenomenon in American society.

Antoun said although some perceive the myth as beneficial to members of the APIDA community when looking for job opportunities, she hopes the workshops will work toward understanding any such minority-based myth is not helpful whatsoever.

“If the model minority myth were truly helpful, the APIDA community would be afforded greater access to political power and different representation in media aside from being relegated to a very specific set of stereotypes like the myth,” Antoun said. “We would be interwoven into the narrative of American history.”

The workshops take place via Zoom from 3-4:30 p.m. Students can register for the first workshop on Ohio State’s Student Life Multicultural Center website.