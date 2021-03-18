Ohio State is offering 360-degree virtual tours of campus to prospective students and their families.

Kendall LoCascio, a captain of University Ambassadors, said they have used this virtual setting to rethink how they connect with students during social distancing, but virtual programming will remain once the pandemic is over.

“The virtual aspects are not going to be going away,” Locascio, a fourth-year in psychology and Spanish, said. “We’ve found a much more wide variety of students are able to engage with our campus, regardless of their ability to physically get here.”