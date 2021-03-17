Ohio State will celebrate the 2021 spring graduation in two separate in-person commencement ceremonies May 9, according to a Wednesday Ohio State press release.

There will be no more than 13,500 attendees per ceremony, and each graduate will be able to bring two guests, the release states. Graduates will sit with their guests and groups will be 6 feet apart. The university has not celebrated commencement in person since December 2019.

Graduates from all 2020 semesters will be celebrated at an in-person commencement Aug. 8, according to the release.

“I can’t wait to come together in person to recognize the incredible achievements of all of our graduates,” University President Kristina M. Johnson said in a video announcement Wednesday.

I am delighted to share some exciting news for our 2020 and 2021 #OhioState graduates! #osugrad

For more info ➡️ https://t.co/of7hgu1Zpn pic.twitter.com/RppvxHKDA1 — Kristina M. Johnson (@PresKMJohnson) March 17, 2021

Graduates will receive their diplomas on their way into the stadium at preassigned times, according to the release.

A survey of 4,425 graduating students revealed more than 86 percent wanted an in-person commencement, according to the release.

A livestream of the event will be available for those not in attendance, according to the release.

A commencement speaker has not been announced yet and more logistics on the event will be shared at a future date.