As Ohio continues to receive more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, more Ohioans will come to Ohio State’s campus to receive the shot.

St. John Arena will serve as a pop-up mass vaccination site for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to eligible recipients in March and April, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Mike DeWine.

The site will administer 25,000 total shots, including first and second doses of the vaccine. The clinic will be open March 18-21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for 12,500 first doses and the same times April 8-11 for 12,500 second doses, according to the release.

Kroger and the Franklin County and Columbus Public Health Departments will operate the clinic, and recipients will be able to park for free in the lot between the arena and Lane Avenue.

DeWine also announced a second pop-up mass vaccination clinic at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati that will administer 10,000 first doses and 10,000 second doses.