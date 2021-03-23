President Joe Biden will visit Ohio State’s campus Tuesday.

Biden is expected to address his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus package at the James Cancer Hospital, according to reports. The time of his visit has not yet been released.

The $1.9 trillion comes as part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, which will launch a nationwide vaccination program, work to safely reopen schools, deliver $1,400-per-person checks to houses across the nation and expand access to affordable health care, according to the White House.

The visit comes on the 11-year anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act.

Biden last visited Ohio State’s campus in October 2018 while campaigning for Richard Cordray, the 2018 Democratic candidate for Ohio governor.