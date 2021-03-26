After a year of online learning, Bruce McPheron, Ohio State’s executive vice president and provost, looked forward in his 2021 State of Academic Affairs Thursday to more in-person classes and student activities in the fall and continuing the current development of a new general education curriculum for students in 2022.

McPheron said the goal for fall semester is for university departments to offer at least 75 percent of their core classes in person, to have more students live in residence halls and for staff to resume to work in offices, labs, clinics and studios.

The reinvented GE curriculum will reduce the number of course requirements within the GE program, McPheron said, so students will have more freedom to pursue certificates, minors and second majors while still graduating on time.

“I told this body late last spring that, while we didn’t have a roadmap for navigating the pandemic, we did have a North Star. That North Star represents the mission and values of Ohio State, and it is best represented by our people — faculty, staff and students,” McPheron said.

McPheron said the university expects to have a COVID-19 testing regimen and mask usage in the fall. However, he said there is still discussion on whether or not members of the Ohio State community will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future.

McPherson said the reinvented curriculum ensures each student will graduate having spent time talking and learning about citizenship in a diverse, unjust world.

“This is part of the culture of who we are, we need to study it, but we need to actually also reflect on it and talk to one another about it,” McPheron said. “It’s not enough to read a book or go to a website, we need to understand how to engage each other in conversations and make sure that we have shared expectations that we’re holding one another accountable.”

McPheron said the university is working with resources from the Drake Institute of Teaching and Learning to focus on refining instructional strategies to prevent difficult “stumbling-block” classes that slow students’ progress toward a course or entry to a major.

“By analyzing why these classes are difficult for some of our students, we can identify solutions that help more students succeed. We can turn stumbling blocks into stepping-stones,” McPheron said.

McPherson said the university is working on creating a more diverse, inclusive and equitable community with the Race, Inclusion, and Social Equity initiative University President Johnson introduced in her State of the University address in February.

Prior to his address to the University Senate Thursday, the body passed two resolutions to remove the name Bricker from the university administration building and to implement a standardized process for the renaming of university buildings, structures and entities on campus. Action items from the University Senate are subject to approval by the University Board of Trustees, which is next scheduled to meet in May.

McPheron emphasized the urge for the university community to listen to one another and appreciate those from all backgrounds and perspectives.

“Our greatest successes, of course, lie ahead of us. The seeds we’ve planted can only hint at the bold fruit they will produce,” McPheron said.