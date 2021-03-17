Ohio State junior safety Marcus Hooker has been suspended indefinitely following an OVI citation early Saturday morning.

The incident was first reported by 10TV, and online court records show that Hooker has his arraignment hearing set for Friday — the first scheduled day of spring practice. The violation occurred Saturday south of Ohio State’s campus.

This is Hooker’s second incident in his career as a Buckeye, as he was charged for DUI among other charges in Pennsylvania in 2018. He served a one-game suspension that season, missing the season opener against Oregon State.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.