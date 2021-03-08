When Ohio State’s on-campus COVID-19 infection rate doubled in just one week, the university took the countermeasure of increasing testing for on-campus students. But with the rigors and time constraints of college life, some students aren’t happy with the trek across campus.

On-campus students are now required to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week starting Monday, after Ohio State announced Thursday the on-campus seven-day positivity rate surpassed 1 percent March 2 — the first time since January. This policy change has left some students on South Campus struggling to find an extra hour of their week to make the second trip to the Jesse Owens North testing facility.

Located at the corner of West Lane and Neil avenues, Jesse Owens North sits at the northernmost part of campus. For students living on North Campus, it’s a five- to 10-minute walk to the testing center. But for students living in South or West Campus residence halls such as the Neil Building or Lincoln and Morrill Towers, the journey to their five-minute saliva test can stretch about a mile — about a 40-minute walk, round trip.

The university recommends students schedule their tests at least one — but preferably two — days apart, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.

Katherine Baeppler, a second-year in English and resident of Park-Stradley Hall, said she understands the decision but finds herself more stressed to find time she doesn’t have.

“I saw the email and immediately as I saw it, I just got super stressed out,” Baeppler said. “I work over 20 hours a week and finding time to even go to one COVID testing session — it’s a lot.”

Baeppler said having a testing site on Central or South Campus would make finding the time to take a test more manageable.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement adding another testing site would “reduce the efficiencies” that the current testing program has built up.

Rhea Lal, a first-year in neuroscience and resident of Baker Hall West, said she also thought a South Campus testing location would be ideal. In fact, she created a petition to get a new testing site Thursday.

“A lot of people were talking about it,” Lal said. “I knew that definitely a big complaint wasn’t even the fact that we had to get tested twice, it was like the basis of the complaint, it was more of that we had to go there.”

At the time of publication, the petition had nearly 1,500 signatures.

Johnson said to help students able to drive, the university added 10 temporary parking spots at St. John’s Arena for students getting tested. He also said increased testing abilities at the testing center means make-up appointments are available most days.

“We will continue to explore ways to enhance support for students,” Johnson said.

Anshul Singh, a second-year in information systems and resident of Residence on Tenth, said it will be difficult trying to make time to walk to Jesse Owens North and back for his second test, but the increased testing gives him peace of mind.

“I think getting tested more regularly would better ensure the safety of students,” Singh said. “It also would just give me myself a better sense of security that I am healthy and safe and that I’m not putting others at risk.”

Lal said if the university establishes a testing site closer to South Campus residence halls, she hopes it would encourage students to get tested.

“[A testing center on South Campus] would be in the best interest of both, like the students and OSU as a facility, because I feel like so many more people would actually go to their test,” Lal said.