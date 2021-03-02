Two separate robberies occurred simultaneously near East 16th and Indianola avenues at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

Police believe the crimes were different instances, with two separate suspects and victims, according to the notice. In both robberies, male Ohio State students were walking alone when approached from behind by an unknown male who demanded their cell phones, wallets and other personal belongings. Reports indicate the suspects fled together.

No weapons were observed and no threats of violence were made toward the victims, but personal belongings were stolen, according to the notice.

This is the second neighborhood safety notice for robbery in four days. Buckeye Donuts was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.

No injuries were reported and suspect details are limited, according to the notice. People with information regarding the incident can call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.