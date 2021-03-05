Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government election campaigns kicked off Sunday night with two campaigns on the ballot for president and vice president.

The president and vice president ballot features, respectively, the tickets of Maddie Carson and Sri Uppalapati against Jacob Chang and Anna Valerius.

Both campaigns said the virtual format proved challenging, but their ultimate goal is to put students first.

The USG president and vice president debate will be held on Zoom Sunday at 3 p.m.

Voting begins Monday at noon and ends Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.