Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, March 31

Backstage at the Lincoln: Black Women Rise Poetry Collective with Barbara Fant 7 p.m. online ($10.45) “The Black Women Rise Poetry Collective offers a safe and brave space for black women writers to share their authentic hearts and souls by writing and performing their own stories of being a Black woman in today’s world,” according to the event page.

Act Casual 8 p.m. at The Summit Music Hall ($10) This band blends the blues and funk music to create a unique sound that can be heard at The Summit Music Hall this week.



Friday, April 2

THE GRETTA & GILDA EASTER SPECTACULAR 7 p.m. at District West ($15) Gretta Goodbottom and Gilda Wabbit will take audiences through this musical Easter celebration. With an additional show April 3, this show will feature dancing, singing, comedy and more in a socially distant format.

James Gaiters Soul Reviva l 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) James Gaiters, a composer, producer and drummer who has been featured at several jazz festivals, will be joined by trumpeter Dwight Adams, saxophonist Eddie Bayard, guitarist Dan Wilson and organ player Robert Mason at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen for a socially distant performance.



Saturday, April 3

QUEERBOMB! Spring Fling 7:30 p.m. at Two Truths (FREE) Featuring performances and special cocktails, this festival benefits Mozaic Ohio, a health and wellness initiative for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals of color ages 13-29.

Miriam Elhajli, KASA Quartet and David Wong 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) Miriam Elhajli, a Venezuelan-Moroccan-American composer and vocalist, will be joined by the KASA Quartet and David Wong, a violinist and arranger, for a socially distant show at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen.

The Jerry Powell Experience 9 p.m. at The Savoy Club ($5) The Jerry Powell Experience features a rotation of some of the best vocalists in Columbus with jazz and R&B music. The Savoy Club will be hosting this band, as well as providing pool tables, a fully stocked bar and a dance floor.



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, April 1

A Taste of African Heritage 5:30 p.m. online (FREE) “A Taste of African Heritage is a way of eating based on the healthy food traditions of people with African roots. This healthy way of eating is powerfully nutritious and delicious, and naturally meets the guidelines experts recommend for supporting good health,” according to the event page.

Cooking Class: Homemade Pizza Pockets 6 p.m. online (FREE) Homemade is teaming up with Earthbound Farms and Cabot Cheese to teach viewers how to make pizza pockets from scratch.



Sunday, April 4

Catch Me @ Cantina 4 p.m. at Park Street Cantina ($10) This networking event will feature food from the OurBar Food Truck and music from DJ Super Star Skillet, DJ Panda and DJ Panda.



ART AND FILM

Tuesday, March 30

Cut, Scan, Mill, Print, Render, Tweak, Shuffle, Repeat 11 a.m. at Hopkins Hall Gallery and online (FREE) On display through April 25, this exhibit features work from staff of the Studios for Art and Design Research which explore digital and analog technologies and everything between.



Thursday, April 1

A FEMINIST’S GUIDE TO BOTANY: Online Botanical Painting Session 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) The London Drawing Group will host this event dedicated to diving into the history of female artists, explorers and scientists as they pertain to botany. It will start with a lecture and then led into a workshop on watercolor techniques and more exercises to help viewers create botanical paintings.



OTHER

Wednesday, March 31