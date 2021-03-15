Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, March 17

The Drowsy Lads St. Patrick’s Day Concert 8 p.m. online (FREE) The Drowsy Lads made their name in the Irish music scene and will perform live at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen in Grandview, Ohio. The concert will be livestreamed on Instagram and Facebook.



Thursday, March 18

44th Annual Ohio State Jazz Festival 5 p.m. online (FREE) The School of Music is hosting a three-day festival of master classes and performances from guest artists violin alumnus Christian Howes, saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman, bassist Victor Wooten and several student ensembles.

“Monty Python’s Spamalot” 7 p.m. online ($15) The Garden Theater presents “Monty Python’s Spamalot” in the form of a socially distanced concert and livestream. This musical retells the tale of the classic film comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”



Friday, March 19

Empire Wild 3 p.m. online (FREE) Join Empire Wild, a genre-bending trio who met at Julliard, for a night of cellos, vocals and any instrument they can get their hands on.



FOOD AND DRINK

Monday, March 15

Meatless Monday – Quinoa Black Bean Burgers 7 p.m. online (FREE) This free cooking class will give viewers a look into vegetarianism with these easy-to-make quinoa black bean burgers.



Thursday, March 18

Homemade Cooking Class: Peanut Noodles 7 p.m. online (FREE) Chef Ryan from Homemade will teach viewers how to cook peanut noodles in this free virtual cooking class. Registered participants will receive a recipe packer before the event.



Saturday, March 20

The Sustainable Kitchen: Brunch 10 a.m. online ($25) This sustainability-focused workshop will teach viewers how to cook a leek and prosciutto frittata, an arugula salad, blueberry muffins and orange mojitos. The virtual cooking class will be hosted by Heather Bell, the conservatory’s sustainability educator.



ART AND FILM

Monday, March 15

Behind Body 11 a.m. at Hopkins Hall Gallery (FREE) “Behind Body,” a dance film project, analyzes the digitalization of the world and of the body. Created by three Ohio State dance students, this project will be on display until March 26.



Wednesday, March 17

DRAWING OUTSIDE THE LINES: A CONVERSATION 2:30 p.m. online (FREE) The London Drawing Group will host a talk about “drawing as a thought process but also as a catalyst” with contemporary female artists Ingrid Berthon-Moine, Phoebe Boswell and Radhika Khimji.

Flicks for Free: “A Wrinkle in Time” & “Life Itself” 8 p.m. online (FREE) OUAB will be streaming “A Wrinkle in Time,” a science fiction fantasy adventure film, and “Life Itself,” a biography documentary of Chicago film critic Roger Ebert.



Thursday, March 18

NoBody There 11 a.m. at Hopkins Hall Gallery (FREE) This interactive theatrical installation explores intimate encounters with strangers. On display until March 26, this exhibition features an empty park bench that is activated when guests sit down, voicing randomized texts as if someone was sitting on the bench as well.



OTHER

Wednesday, March 17

Activism After Graduation 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) The Student Life Multicultural Center will be hosting an interactive panel of alumni activists who will “share experiences as both professionals and activists and how they found a way to balance advocacy within their careers,” according to the event page.

St. Patrick’s Day Guest Party 6:30 p.m. at Danceville, USA (FREE) New and experienced dancers are invited to Danceville, USA for a night of ballroom dancing and green beer.



Thursday, March 18

OUAB Presents: A Night at the Circus with the Great DuBois 6 p.m. online (FREE) OUAB is bringing a two-person circus show to Ohio State students. Featuring juggling, unicycles, stunts, magic and more, anyone with a valid BuckID is able to enjoy this event.



Friday, March 19

An Evening with Dan Levy: A Virtual Conversation 7 p.m. online (FREE) Dan Levy, known for his role of David Rose in the comedy series Schitt’s Creek, will join OUAB for a moderated Q&A live on Zoom to discuss his work on the Emmy award-winning show.

