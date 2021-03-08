Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Monday, March 8

Abbey Road Institute Celebrates IWD: Getting started in the Music Industry 1 p.m. online (FREE) The Abbey Road Institute is celebrating International Women’s Day with an all-female panel of graduates who are now working in the music industry. Join this discussion to learn more about the music industry and hear how these graduates got to where they are now.



Tuesday, March 9

Brian Harnetty 5 p.m. online (FREE) The Wexner Center for the Arts is hosting Brian Harnetty, an artist focused on music and social change, for a visual version of his project “Shawnee, Ohio.” Harnetty used field and archival recordings, videos, images and newly composed music to explore issues of social change.



Thursday, March 11

Violinist Alex Gonzalez 3 p.m. online (FREE) The National Arts Club is hosting violinist Alex Gonzalez for a virtual performance. Gonzalez has performed around the world as a chamber musician, recitalist and ensemble leader at Carnegie Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Oxford University and more.

Gilbert Gottfried 9 p.m. online ($10) Nowhere Comedy will host comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried, who is most known for his work on SNL and his portrayal of Iago in Aladdin.



Friday, March 12

DigiEYE midnight online (FREE) Ohio State’s Department of Theatre, Film and Media Arts presents DigiEye, a collective project of new digital media created by undergraduate and graduate students in the Departments of Theatre, Art, Dance and Advanced Computing Center for the Arts and Design.



Sunday, March 14

St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Comedy Show 6 p.m. at Dolphin Lounge ($10) Join local comics for an evening of laughter and Jello-O shots, featuring Joel Good, Amanda Adams, Stevie J and headliner Xavier Dunson.



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, March 11

Pi(e) Squared: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Pie and Pizza 8:30 p.m. online (FREE) Pi Day, March 14, is just around the corner. Join Lauren Ko, artist and author, Kate Lebo, poet and pie-maker, Kate McDermott, James Beard-nominated author, and more for a discussion on what makes a good pie and what weight pie holds in our society.



Saturday, March 13

St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl 1 p.m. at Arena District bars ($19.99) The seventh annual Columbus St. Patrick’s Bar Crawl is coming up this weekend. Arena District bars such as Dahlia Nightclub, Park Street Cantina and more will be serving up Irish-themed drinks, holding costume contests and offering drink specials. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced at each venue.



ART AND FILM

Monday, March 8

6-ft. gallery: Irish Showcase all-day at various locations around Dublin, Ohio (FREE) Dublin Arts Council and Visit Dublin Ohio collaborated for this project, designed to showcase four of Dublin’s local artists. Their art is on view throughout downtown Dublin until the end of March.



Tuesday, March 9

DRAWING MUSIC: Live Improvised Music and Drawing 1:30 p.m. online (FREE) The London Drawing Group and the Thinking Mind Project will host this class where viewers can develop their own “visual music by working through different modes of expression and playing around with different media.” Clarinetist Raymon Brien and violinist Didier Osindero will provide live music throughout the session.

Rachel Bloom 8 p.m. online (FREE) Bloom, the co-creator and star of the musical comedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” will be reading and discussing her new memoir “I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are.”



OTHER

Monday, March 8

Medieval Women’s Rights: Setting the Stage for Today noon online (FREE) Join historian Sara Butler, a professor of British history, for a lecture on women in the Middle Ages and how they faced the same challenges seen today. “The medieval church gave birth to the misogynistic rhetorics that continues to hinder women’s progress in the West today, but it also witnessed the first real ‘feminist’ rumblings of discontent.”

Lectures in Musicology: Taylor Swift Claims Pop: Claiming Adulthood, Leveraging Whiteness 4 p.m. online (FREE) Join this virtual lecture on how pop star Taylor Swift’s career has jumped from country to pop and how white feminism has impacted her career.



Tuesday, March 9