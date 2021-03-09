Photos by Sophia Tobias

Following a year that saw the Ohio State women’s gymnastics team separate physically but still grow closer, the team came full circle Sunday in a celebration that eluded the team a year ago.

In a month-long period beginning Feb. 7, the team returned to the Covelli Center for the first time since Valentine’s Day 2020 and experienced a senior day ceremony Sunday for the first time in two years. Although a long journey back to both season milestones, senior all-around Jenna Swartzentruber said the team has used the time to grow closer.

“Having our season cut short last year, it was pretty hard for everybody but taking time away really helped us all to reflect,” Swartzentruber said. “Now coming back, this team has a bond like no other.”

Being away from the sport for so long because of the pandemic created some challenges for the team, such as coaches not being able to control workouts due to NCAA rules.

During their break, the team met on Zoom once a week to stay in touch, worked out at home and completed reflections in the periods in between.

Swartzentruber said having those Zoom calls while at home and holding each other accountable really helped build the trust within the team. The Centerburg, Ohio, native added that the home workouts weren’t like being in the gym, but still being able to communicate with the team and be there for each other helped them grow.

Head coach Meredith Paulicivic said she got to spend more time with her family and kids. They did some common quarantine activities such as baking and playing board games.

Senior all-around Morgan Lowe said the quarantine also allowed her to experience moments with her family.

“I have a little brother, he’s 4, and he said my name for the first time when I was home,” Lowe said. “Things like that made it all ok.”

After months at home, the team was able to return to practice in October where some of their strength tests surprised their coaches. Paulicivic said some of the team had improved on their rope climbing times despite only being able to workout at home. Finally, after just four months of training, the team was able to start competing again.

Playing a conference-only regular season, the team has been able to have family at their events this season,

Paulicivic said the families brought so much energy, especially with noisemakers, and that being back in Covelli felt like home. The athletes were also bringing energy for their team just like they would for a meet with a packed arena.

Being that the athletes live together, it gave them a chance to hype themselves up before returning to Covelli. For the first time in almost a year, the teammates got to share the excitement going into that arena to compete.

“My roommate and I, we were literally doing homework in the morning then we started playing music and started getting pumped,” Lowe said. “The arena is only a 10-minute drive and it was just so nice to be home.”

Swartzentruber said that while being able to pick out your parents in the crowd was nice, having less fans also allowed them to dial in more as a team. She related it to when they have practice with no fans.

During the first home meet, the Buckeyes also wore white leotards which were originally designed by the seniors last year, some of whom were at the meet. Paulicivic told her team before they marched out how important it was that they were wearing those leotards.

“There are people that really wanted to wear this leotard, let’s get out there and let’s do it for them,” Paulicivic said. “Let’s make them proud, let’s make them happy when they see this on TV. So we kind of did this meet for them.”

This year’s seniors are taking this season one day at a time and know it could be taken away at any moment. The seniors said they’ve been texting each other about little milestones such as the last first time in Covelli or their last photoshoot.

For those who know it is their last season as a Buckeye, making the best of it is all they can do and supporting each other along the way.

“Being able to go out there with my best friends one more time, there’s no words for it, it’s awesome,” Swartzentruber said.