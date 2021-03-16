The Buckeyes sharpen their skates as they prepare for their quarterfinal game against the Eagles.

No. 3 Ohio State (12-6-0) will play against No. 6 Boston College (14-5-0) in the NCAA championship quarterfinals Tuesday. The Buckeyes received the No. 3 seed after falling to Wisconsin 3-2 in the WCHA Final Faceoff.

The Eagles’ last game came in a 5-0 loss to UConn Feb. 28 in the Hockey East Tournament quarterfinals. When the teams meet in Erie, Pennsylvania, it will be their first matchup since 2018.

Since the conference championship March 7, the Buckeyes have worked to fine tune each player’s strengths.

“I think for me personally, one of my specialties are using the team’s speed to keep the game moving and move the puck up quickly,” junior defenseman Sophie Jaques said.

In the only game played between the two teams, Ohio State conquered Boston College 2-0 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Despite the minimal history between the two teams, Nadine Muzerall, head coach for the Buckeyes, and Courtney Kennedy, associate head coach for the Eagles, were both a part of Minnesota’s first ever national championship win in 2000.

Meanwhile, Boston College’s 88.4-percent penalty kill rate ranks 10th in the nation. During the regular season, the Eagles had a nine-game winning streak between their Dec. 13, 2020, game against Northeastern and Feb. 12 victory over Providence.

This year marks the Buckeyes’ 12th NCAA Tournament appearance.

“In this league, there are so many good teams and you can’t just expect that you’re going to see the same team twice, even the next day. It’s just that mental piece of reminding them don’t get too comfortable and continue to take pride in winning,” Muzerall said.

The winning team will advance on to the Frozen Four to face either Wisconsin or Providence Thursday.

Ohio State’s matchup with Boston College begins Tuesday at 7 p.m.