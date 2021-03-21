The Buckeyes have been familiar with overtimes lately but not Sunday after coming back from behind the Fighting Illini in the second half.

After a scoreless first half against the Illini (4-3-1), Ohio State (3-1-3) and Illinois came out scoring quickly in the second half. Despite falling behind early in the second half, the Buckeyes notched a pair of goals a minute apart to earn the 2-1 to win on the road.

Senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski was busy for Ohio State, collecting three saves. The lone goal was scored by redshirt sophomore defender Kendra Pasquale, who scored the goal for the Illini in the 53rd minute. She was assisted by sophomore defender Aleah Treiterer.

Junior forward Kayla Fischer scored first for the Buckeyes in the 65th minute followed by senior defender Izzy Rodriguez in the 66th minute. Rodriguez played all 90 minutes of the match, and Fischer led the Buckeyes with five shots and two on goal.

Sophomore forward Emma Sears also had a strong presence in the game with three shots and one on goal after playing 72 minutes. Both teams had 17 players in the matchup today.

The teams tied with seven shots on goal each, but Illinois had 23 shots total with the Buckeyes only tallying 17. The 11 fouls on the Illini led to the Buckeyes getting more opportunities to eventually get two goals in the net.

The Buckeyes return to Columbus and play Indiana Thursday at 2 p.m.