Sophomore forward Emma Sears was named a co-offensive player of the week by the Big Ten after her hat trick against Wisconsin last Thursday.

This is Sears’ first career Big Ten offensive player of the week award, with senior defender Izzy Rodriguez being the last Buckeye to achieve the honor in 2018. Sears has scored all four goals for the Buckeyes to open the 2021 season.

“Emma just made a commitment to her own body in the offseason, and she’s a player who has a very deep fitness base,” head coach Lori Walker-Hock said. “The power she’s gained in her legs I think right now is the difference, and it makes her more explosive for change of direction and is more effective.”

Sears scored twice in the first half, then again in the final minute to put the Buckeyes on top against the Badgers. She has scored all four goals for Ohio State so far this season.

Indiana senior midfielder Melanie Forbes claimed the title alongside Sears. She found the net for a total of three times against Rutgers and Iowa last week for the Hoosier.

Sears and the Buckeyes are set to take on Maryland Thursday at 3 p.m. for Ohio State’s first road trip.