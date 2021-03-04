Although they’ve only played in three college games, Ohio State’s freshman class is already making a huge impact.

The Buckeyes (2-0-1) took down the Maryland Terrapins (0-3-1) 3-1 in the team’s first road game Thursday, with all three goals coming from freshmen.

Forward Peyton McNamara accounted for both Buckeye goals in the first half, followed by a third score from midfielder Kine Flotre in the second. It was the first-career goal for both players.

Four other freshmen saw action, with forward Chloe Delyser making her collegiate debut and totaling 23 minutes. Midfielders Christin Baumbick and Lauren Brown played in their third game for the Buckeyes.

Senior midfielder Sydney Staier found the net for the Terrapins on an assist from freshman forward Zora Jackson, yet Maryland was unable to defend Ohio State’s offensive attack.

Alongside McNamara and Flotre, sophomore forward and Big Ten co-offensive player of the week Emma Sears tallied two of Ohio State’s 13 shots. The Buckeyes finished with five shots on goal.

Senior defender Izzy Rodriguez made her season debut after missing both the Michigan and Wisconsin games. She and the rest of the defense held the Terrapins to only two shots on goal.

Ohio State will look for its third win of the season against Rutgers Sunday at 11 a.m.