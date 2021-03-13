After 110 minutes of play, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions ended where they started: deadlocked.

Ohio State (2-1-2) received its second draw of the season in a hard fought 2-2 decision against Penn State (4-1-1). The game ended after no score was made during double overtime.

Junior forward Kayla Fischer lived up to her reputation as an offensive powerhouse, scoring both of the Buckeyes’ goals.

She started off fast and found the net in the third minute with an assist from senior midfielder and team captain Marissa Birzon.

Ohio State continued to pressure Penn State’s attack and ended the first half up 1-0.

However, Penn State didn’t go down without a fight, and they struck early in the second half with a goal from senior midfielder Sam Coffey.

Fischer responded with her second goal of the game halfway through the second half to put the Buckeyes back on top for two minutes before Penn State scored the equalizer on a team goal.

Freshman midfielder Kine Flotre almost scored a third goal for Ohio State, but the ball was tipped by Nittany Lions redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Katherine Asman, and the teams headed into overtime.

Although neither team could break the tie, Ohio State had seven chances combined in both overtimes.

Four yellow cards were administered, two on each team. Fischer and redshirt senior midfielder Alyssa Baumbick were given back-to-back yellow cards in the 67th minute. Freshman forward Ellie Wheeler and senior midfielder Kerry Abello were carded for the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski tallied nine saves, and the Nittany Lions finished the game with 17 shots.

The Buckeyes totaled 21 shots.

Ohio State will look for their third win of the season Thursday against Purdue. The trip kicks off a two-game road trip that concludes against Illinois.