Ohio State women’s soccer is getting quite familiar with double overtime.

The Buckeyes (2-1-3) and the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3-1) drew 1-1 Thursday after heading into double overtime. The game marked Ohio State’s third trip to double overtime this season.

Senior forward Sarah Griffith struck fast, scoring Purdue’s lone goal in the first four minutes. The Boilermakers totaled 15 shots, and Buckeyes senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski finished with four saves.

Purdue seemed to have the win on lock, up until the 81st minute when junior forward Kayla Fischer found the back of the net from 10 yards away to tie the game and send the Buckeyes into their third overtime of the season.

Fischer and sophomore forward Emma Sears kept the momentum high for Ohio State throughout both overtimes, combining for five chances on the ball. Sears has scored four times this season already.

Fischer also received her fourth yellow card of the season in the last minute of the second overtime.

Redshirt senior forward Meghan Kammerdeiner and sophomore defender Kitty Jones-Black saw the field for the first time this season, combining for 42 minutes. A total of 16 Buckeyes played in the matchup.

The game, originally set to take place at Purdue’s outdoor field, was moved to the Mollenkopf Athletic Center due to inclement weather in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ohio State will continue the road trip to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini Sunday at 2 p.m. on BTN+.