Ohio State is back on the road to face the Purdue Boilermakers in hopes of getting its third win of the season Thursday.

In a tough match against Penn State that ended in a draw, the Buckeyes (2-1-2) are preparing to take their offensive attack to West Lafayette, Indiana. The Boilermakers (3-3) are coming off a 1-0 against Northwestern, in which redshirt junior forward Sarah Griffith scored the game-winning goal in the 74th minute.

Griffith currently leads her team in goals this season, scoring three thus far.

Senior defender Maya Lambert was announced as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday. Lambert helped the Purdue defense allow just four combined shots on goal against Wisconsin and Northwestern. She also assisted on Griffith’s goal against Northwestern.

Lambert will face the young Buckeyes attack of sophomore forward Emma Sears, freshman midfielder Peyton McNamara and Fischer. The three players have combined for six goals this season and have started every game for Ohio State.

The Purdue matchup is the start of a two-game road trip for the Buckeyes. On Sunday, they travel to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini.

The game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. Thursday.