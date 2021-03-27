With Sunday marking the final home game for four seniors, the Buckeyes look to send their veterans off with one last win at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Ohio State (4-1-3) is set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (5-4) in its last home game of the season. Senior midfielder Olivia Petit, defender Maggie Samanich, midfielder Alyssa Baumbick and forward Meghan Kammerdeiner will be recognized prior to kickoff.

Senior midfielder and captain Marissa Birzon, who will return in the fall, said Sunday will mean more because of senior day.

“I think it’s gonna be a really big deal to get a win on senior night because it probably will be an emotional time—they know that their time is coming down, but their time is coming down in a way that we are having so much success,” Birzon said. “I think the biggest thing is winning and doing it all for them.”

On Thursday, the Buckeyes took down Indiana 2-0 thanks to goals from their underclassmen. Freshman forward Peyton McNamara struck first, scoring her third goal of the season in the ninth minute. Sophomore forward Emma Sears finished off the Hoosiers with her fifth goal of the season late in the second half.

“I was surprised that one went in as well, most people thought it was a chip and it took a slight deflection before it went in so I thought it was going out,” McNamara said. “It ended up looking really nice on videos and then after, turning around to see my teammates running at me was a great feeling.”

McNamara, Sears and junior forward Kayla Fischer comprise the Buckeye attack and have been deadly against defenses. Together, they’ve combined for 12 goals and 68 shots this season.

Northwestern currently holds a two-game win streak with victories over Nebraska and Michigan State.

Against Nebraska, four different Wildcats scored and ended the game with seven shots total while shutting out the Cornhuskers on the defensive end.

“Our biggest focus is just playing our style of soccer and doing everything together,” Birzon said. “I think as long as we can do that against Northwestern, we should have success and really take over the game.”

Defensively, junior defender Hallie Pearson has been a vital aspect of Northwestern’s line. She was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after she helped hold Indiana to just six total shots and four on goal in the first game of the season.

“We’re gonna take into account that yeah, we won our last game, but there are still things we need to work on,” McNamara said. “Still come out firing and playing our best and continuing to get better every day.”

The game will be the second to last matchup of the season for Ohio State and a win would boost their chances at tournament play. Birzon said she not only wants to win for the seniors but also to help put the team in a good position for post-season play.

“We want to end off this weekend with six points and having a win would really help us secure a great spot at the NCAA tournament and the Big Ten,” Birzon said.

The game will kick off Sunday at noon at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium and will be broadcast on BTN+.