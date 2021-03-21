The Buckeyes sent their rival home empty handed after an overwhelming victory to complete the series sweep Saturday.

With a 3-0 victory Saturday to push the weekend advantage to 6-1, No. 9 Ohio State (15-1) steamrolled Michigan (4-5) to keep its season momentum going.

“Every game we go out and try to play our hardest,” freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot said. “Being a rival team, we wanted to beat them a little more. We treat every game as if it is a rival, which makes it easier to compete.”

The Buckeyes exploded out of the gate with a huge lead in their first set. The team remained victorious in the set with a win of 25-17.

Ohio State propelled through the next two sets, making sure Michigan did not get a lead over them. This gave the Buckeyes the opportunity to end the game in three short sets and send their rivals walking to the buses.

“That’s the volleyball we want to see night in and night out,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “It’s hard to do but If we want to make a run at the tournament, that’s the type of volleyball we want to play at a team that is not at their best.”

Ohio State freshman Emily Londot recorded 16 kills for her team and junior opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic had 14. This gave the Buckeyes a total number of kills for the team at 53.

The Wolverines ended the match with a hitting percentage of .118, and the Buckeyes finished with a hitting percentage of .372.

“Overall, we played really well,” Londot said. “One change we made was our energy level. The whole entire team was engaged in the game including the players on the bench.”

Ohio State will face Purdue at the Covelli Center Friday at 2 p.m.