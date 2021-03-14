Coming off the first loss of their season Friday, the Buckeyes fought hard Saturday through five sets to split their series against the Cornhuskers.

No. 11 Ohio State (13-1) fell to No. 4 Nebraska (10-1) the first night in five sets, but came back during Saturday’s match to secure a 3-2 victory at the Bob Devaney Sports Center (25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13) and hand the Cornhuskers the first loss of the year.

The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes were evenly matched both nights, scoring back and forth against each other within each set. However, the Buckeyes were able to hold Nebraska to a .280 hitting percentage Saturday.

Game 1

Although coming in undefeated, a challenging night began harmless for the Buckeyes, who held a two-set lead. A twist of fate, however, led to the Buckeyes falling in the last three sets to the Cornhuskers, resulting in the first loss of the season.

Ohio State out-killed Nebraska 67-61, with freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot posting her fourth double-double of the season with 23 kills and a career-high 17 digs, but it wasn’t enough for a victory. Twenty of Londot’s kills came in the first three sets, as the Nebraska defense held her to just three kills in the final two frames.

Junior opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic matched her season mark with 16 kills, and freshman middle blocker Rylee Rader followed closely with 14 kills, and a career-high .591 hitting percentage.

Although the Buckeyes didn’t secure a full victory for the night, sophomore setter Mac Podraza collected a season-high 53 of the Buckeyes’ 61 total assists. Podraza has had at least 50 helpers five times this season.

For the Cornhuskers, senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins collected 18 kills and six blocks, while senior outside hitter Lexi Sun tallied 17 kills and a pair of blocks.

Stivrins recorded only four errors Friday.

Game 2

During the fifth set, the score tied 10 times before kills by Londot and Rader secured the win and the series split.

The Buckeyes came out Saturday with 66 kills, 57 digs and 10 blocks.

Londot recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 18 kills and 10 digs. Londot had a .234 hitting percentage and five blocks.

Bukilic was a powerful force against Nebraska, earning 16 kills and a .300 hitting percentage.

Podraza assisted 49 balls and had 13 of the Buckeyes’ 57 digs.

Nebraska edged Ohio State with 67 kills to the Buckeyes’ 66. Sun recorded 22 kills and a .250 hitting percentage for the Cornhuskers.

Stivrins earned 16 kills and held the Buckeyes with five blocks.

Ohio State will return home to the Covelli Center to host Michigan Friday and Saturday. Both matches will begin at 6 p.m.