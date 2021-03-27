Saturday was a new day for the Buckeyes, but the result was all too familiar.

Following 3-1 loss Friday in which No. 9 Ohio State (15-3) dropped its final three sets, the Buckeyes were unable to capitalize on its opening set momentum for a second straight game and dropped the series finale 3-1 (25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 18-25) to No. 10 Purdue (13-5). After starting the season with a 12-0 record, the Buckeyes have won just three of their last six games.

Purdue redshirt junior setter Hayley Bush shined with 50 assists in the match — one shy of her season high. Ohio State sophomore Mac Podraza trailed just behind with 49 assists of her own.

Bush’s performance was complemented by senior defensive specialist Jena Otec who tallied a game-high 29 digs.

Freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot was a bright spot for the Buckeyes as she recorded 21 kills — seven more than Purdue’s top performer. The outing brought Londot’s season total up to 298 kills.

Although Londot provided a high volume of kills Saturday, she also led the way with 13 total errors. The Buckeyes finished with eight more total errors than the Boilermakers.

Ohio State returns to the court Friday when it begins the final series of the regular season against Indiana in Blommington, Indiana. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.