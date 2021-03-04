Although Ohio State women’s volleyball has gotten off to a historic start, they’re still looking to get stronger.

Sarah White of Seneca Valley High School in Harmony, Pennsylvania, is one of three future Ohio State volleyball players named as a First Team Under Armour All-American. In her senior year of high school, White recorded 212 assists, 25 aces, 97 digs and 265 kills.

Ohio State head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg — who has known White since 7th grade — pointed to her athleticism as something that sets her apart from the rest of the recruiting field for the class of 2021.

“The biggest thing that I’m excited about is just her athleticism, I think that’s what stood out to everybody in the recruiting process, how physical and athletic she is,” Oldenberg said.

The All-American honor for White topped off three straight years of her being awarded All-Conference, All-Section and All-State honors in Pennsylvania. With much success in her high school career, White said she recognizes her accomplishments and is very thankful to have received them.

“It’s a huge honor, especially for the Under Armour All-American,” White said. “As a kid, I always looked up to the players that are on that list, so to be named an Under Armour All-American means a lot to me and I’m excited to see what the future brings for other awards.”

White joins Sydney Taylor and Arica Davis, both class of 2021, as Under Armour All-Americans joining Ohio State’s ranks.

Due to her success in high school, White was receiving looks from multiple colleges, including Ohio State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Dayton. Despite a variety of options, White committed to Ohio State early in the recruiting process.

“I picked Ohio State because I love the volleyball program, the coaches, teammates and culture,” White said. “I committed the summer going into my sophomore year, and I’ve never thought twice about it and I’ve never strayed from this or thought about other colleges.”

As she approaches her college career, White pointed to her support system as a major reason for her early-career success.

“My parents were always there, pushing me at a very young age and my coaches were always finding little things to make me better each practice,” White said. ”And my sister because she got me into volleyball so I don’t know if I’d be playing without her.”

As White’s accolades have built up over time, so has the attention put on her. However, the Buckeye prospect said she has not felt the pressure that has come with her success.

“I don’t think it’s pressure,” White said. “I do think that it makes you want to get better with a good work ethic. I’m excited to get there and show what I can do and just work hard and compete.”

White’s abilities are not only limited to the volleyball court, as she was an honor roll student every year of high school with a 4.0 GPA.

Holding goals of winning a Big Ten title and a national championship, White said she has a winning mentality in everything that she does in life and is looking to continue that as a Buckeye.

Oldenburg said she is confident that White will make an instant impact as a Buckeye.

“I know her athleticism, her competitive fire, is going to make us better immediately,” Oldenburg said. “Over the course of her career, we’re expecting big things.”