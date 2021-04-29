All it took was a change of scenery for Jack Neely to overcome a slow start to his collegiate career.

After struggling to find success during his freshman year at Texas — posting a 14.90 ERA, the highest on the team, in 9.2 innings — Neely decided it was time to look around for other schools to better his development in his baseball career.

“I didn’t see myself necessarily succeeding there and being able to become a better pitcher,” Neely said. “I decided that it was best for my baseball career to look for other offers.”

The junior right-handed pitcher felt the Buckeyes coaching staff better understood his body, which led to his transfer to Ohio State for the 2021 season. Since arriving on campus, he has found success both on the field and in the relationships he has created with his teammates.

Neely said that he made some changes to his pitching motion while at Texas, which hindered his development.

“They made some mechanical changes that didn’t necessarily agree with my body,” Neely said. “I wasn’t throwing as well as I could.”

Buckeyes assistant coach Dan DeLucia, an Ohio State pitcher from 2004-08, said he understands as a 6-foot-4 hurler how difficult it can be for some pitching coaches to work with taller players.

“They’ve got longer levers, and sometimes it’s just tougher to sequence up, especially when you need to have a repeatable delivery,” DeLucia said.

DeLucia said he used this to his advantage while recruiting Neely, who is 6-foot-8, to come to Columbus.

During his recruitment, Ohio State coaches showed Neely videos of St. Louis Cardinals 6-foot-7 left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller with a flipped filter to show what Miller would throw like as a right-hander. The coaches explained to Neely how he could benefit from similar mechanics to simplify his delivery.

“Coming into Ohio State, he already knew the plan that was set out for him,” DeLucia said. “It was just a matter of going and executing that plan.”

Neely has executed well in the early going, anchoring the No. 3 spot in the Buckeyes’ starting rotation, striking out 12.5 batters per nine innings — a mark good for top 50 in the country — through his first seven starts in the 2021 campaign.

The San Antonio native said his adjustment to life in Ohio was easy due to the clubhouse concept of brotherhood — one of head coach Greg Beals’ three core values. The team’s camaraderie made it a much easier transition for Neely, who quickly settled into the pitching staff.

“They’ve made everything easy,” Neely said. “That’s how it should be, we’re here to play a game and I think everybody here understands that.”

DeLucia said people are instantly drawn to Neely.

“I’ve told scouts that ask about him, guys instantly gravitate towards him,” DeLucia said. “He’s got a great personality, always very positive, a good work ethic.”

Neely also credited the coaching staff and people at Ohio State for making his decision to become a Buckeye easier.

“It comes down to who you surround yourself with and how you can be successful,” Neely said. “For me, it’s having exceptional coaches and exceptional people, with my teammates as well.”