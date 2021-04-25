The Buckeyes tip-toed their way in and out of trouble in the early going, responding offensively most times, but the Nittany Lions’ surge in the seventh proved to be the difference Sunday.

Ohio State (15-13) lost the series finale to Penn State (9-18) 10-6 despite a three-hit performance from redshirt senior catcher Brent Todys. On the weekend, the Buckeyes claimed two of three against the Nittany Lions at Bill Davis Stadium, responding well after their five-game losing streak.

“Sweeps aren’t easy to get, but we had some opportunities today to do so,” head coach Greg Beals said. “So we’re disappointed not getting today’s game, but, when you’re looking at the weekend as a whole, we were pretty solid.”

After Ohio State tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth, freshman lefty Isaiah Coupet came on out of relief and two of the first three Nittany Lions hitters singled. He was lifted for junior right-handed reliever Bayden Root with one out and runners on the corners.

Root got ahead in the count 0-2 on two good breaking balls, but Penn State sophomore third baseman Justin Williams laced a sharp line drive that rolled all the way to the wall in right center. Both runners scored and Penn State took an 8-6 lead.

In the top of the ninth, freshman center fielder Johnny Piacentino singled home two more to add insurance for junior right-handed reliever Mason Mellott.

Eight of Penn State’s 10 runs came with two outs.

In the top of the sixth, Penn State tagged senior left-handed reliever Patrick Murphy for three two-out runs on two doubles to give the Nittany Lions a 6-5 lead.

The Buckeyes responded a half inning later on Todys’ high fly ball that snuck over the wall in right field — his second home run of the year.

Todys led the offensive charge with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, finishing the weekend 5-for-10 and extending his hit streak to eight games.

Junior right-hander Jack Neely looked sharp in the first two innings, using a deadly fastball-slider combination to strike out five Nittany Lions hitters.

However, the Penn State offense adjusted its approach in the top of the third inning, attacking the first fastball it saw in each at-bat to jump on the Buckeyes.

Penn State junior right fielder Curtis Robison jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat, doubling to lead off the third.

Neely responded by striking out a pair, and almost eliminated the threat. However, senior second baseman Gavin Homer roped an RBI double over the head sophomore left fielder Nate Karaffa.

The next batter, freshman left fielder Tayven Kelley, launched his first collegiate home run over the wall in right field to extend the Penn State lead to 3-0 after the third.

Neely responded well, though, allowing only those three runs in 4 2/3 innings, while fanning 10 Nittany Lions hitters.

“You know, Jack got back to being himself,” Todys said. “He’s his best when he’s kind of an animal on the mound, and I think his animal came out.”

Redshirt senior first baseman Conner Pohl cut into the lead with his eighth long ball of the season in the bottom of the fourth — a two-run line-drive laser that barely cleared the wall in right field.

Pohl’s lone hit of the day extended his career-long hitting streak to 10 games.

After two Ohio State batters reached, Karaffa hit a three-run, go-ahead home run to the shrubs just beyond the wall in left field — his first big fly of the season — to give the Buckeyes a 5-3 advantage in the fourth.

“Nate’s a very talented player,” Beals said. “Nate’s had a good couple weeks of training, and just glad to see him take advantage of some opportunities this weekend.

Beals said moving forward the goal is to keep winning each series.

“We just got to keep doing what we do,” Beals said. “A typical Ohio State team is going to be tough at the end of the season.”

The Buckeyes welcome Purdue to Bill Davis Stadium for a three-game series looking to carry over the momentum from the weekend.