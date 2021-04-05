Local crystal shops are getting more foot traffic in their stores during the pandemic due to new social media trends heightening interest in crystals.

Rocky Candy Healing Stones, Mystic Sisters and Accent on Nature are crystal shops in Columbus whose owners said they have noticed a rising interest in their businesses since the pandemic began, including new customers coming in for crystals or tarot cards they’ve seen on TikTok.

“I think due to the pandemic, a lot more people became interested in seeking out other ways of self-care and managing their own anxieties and stress,” Babs Eicke, owner of Rock Candy Healing Stones, said.

Eicke first opened Rock Candy Healing Stones in 2016, but its current location at 3341 N. High St. is only 2 years old. Eicke said within the last year she has seen more people come in who have spent time during the pandemic reading about, researching and exploring crystals and spirituality.

“I do have a number of people who come in and tell me they’re new to this, and they really want to know more,” Eicke said. “They’re super curious, almost to the point where they’re just dying to know more and can’t learn fast enough.”

Mystic Sisters, a metaphysical shop located at 1203 Grandview Ave., has been open since 2015 and is co-owned by Meggin and Melanne McAnally. In addition to crystals, Mystic Sisters offers several services by appointment including regression healing, psychic work, tarot and oracle card readings and Reiki energy work –– a Japanese form of energy healing transferred through the palms of one’s hands.

“Anything in our store is there to help other people,” Meggin McAnally said. “More people are opening up to it, so they’re posting more things about it. More time alone means more time to self-heal, and then you get more questions.”

Meggin McAnally said Moldavite — a green glass-like rock formed by meteorite impact with an intense vibrational energy — found its way onto TikTok recently, leading to an increase in customers’ search for the stone.

“A lot of people don’t even know the power of a crystal until they’re holding it in their hand,” Melanne McAnally said.

Accent on Nature, located at 1435 Grandview Ave. and owned by Angela Zeigler since 2009, focuses on more than just crystals, housing a large selection of fossils, meteorites, wind chimes, handmade jewelry, entomological taxidermy and larger specimens of rocks and minerals.

“I always tell people it’s like a natural history museum, but everything’s for sale,” Scott Framblinor, the manager at Accent on Nature, said. “There’s definitely a lot of new customers and a revived interest, it seems, especially with the younger crowd.”

All three shops had to close for about two months beginning in March 2020. Meggin McAnally said Mystic Sisters reopened with full hours despite being slow at first.

“I almost feel like the store was needed right then,” Meggin McAnally said. “Everybody was a little bit scared, and this is a good healing place.”

Eicke and Zeigler said Rock Candy Healing Stones and Accent on Nature reopened with shopping by appointment first and then opened up fully in the summer.

“A lot of people at that time still weren’t really sure what they were comfortable doing,” Eicke said. “So I had mostly regulars and customers that were a little more serious about their spiritual practice.”

Eicke said Rock Candy Healing Stones has been doing so well lately that she’s outgrown her shop and is currently in the process of moving into a bigger space next door.

“We’re really excited because not only will we offer even more crystals, but we’re expanding into other options,” Eicke said. “Anything you can think of in a typical metaphysical shop, but we strive to offer something a little more unique or special.”

Eicke said her new shop is set to open this month at 3343 N. High St. will feature sound healing tools such as singing bowls and chimes, plants, organic body care and art from local artists. She said she does not yet have an opening date but is planning for the last week of April.