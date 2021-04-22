Over the past academic year, The Lantern featured a wide variety of local artists and bands for our Columbus’ Own series. However, our features only tell so much of their stories. Here’s a quick roundup of our featured acts — what they’ve been up to since their appearances in The Lantern and what they have planned for the future. Click on the artist name to read our feature on them or check out their performances on our YouTube channel and their music on our curated playlist.

The first artist featured on Columbus’ Own this year, David Savely — performing as “D Saves” — has transitioned into the EDM scene and now considers himself an electronic DJ. He has DJ’d at local venues such as BBR Patio and Dahlia Nightclub since his feature and is now part of a group named Allegedly Defeated.

D*B*D Industries, made up of rap artists Rhinestone. and PeaceOfMnd — Isaiah Smalls and De’Mani Moore, respectively — released their debut album, “Fiat Lux,” on Verge.fm, a community-based internet radio station, as a part of their All-Day Blackness event held in collaboration with the Wexner Center for the Arts. The album is now available on streaming platforms.

Focusing on his studies as a pharmacy student, Tork Barayan or “King Rx” is yet to work on or release any new projects. Once his studies are complete, he said he hopes to hop back into the local rap scene and make more music.

Pop punk band We Are the Movies, made up of members Bryan Overholt, Tim Waters, Dan McMillan and Stephen Goldstein, released their new single, “The Devil Inside,” in January with a music video available on YouTube.

Alternative pop rock band Captain Kidd, made up of members Nathan Baumgard and Kyle Kanzigg, are releasing their single, “ok2cry,” April 30. Baumgard said the band looks to release more singles over the summer.

The Kleins, an alternative duo made up of identical twin brothers and Ohio State students Sage and Rory Klein, are currently working on a new album which they will release this year.

One Track Mind, a hard rock band made up of members Keegan Davidson, Michael Woosley and Michael Blakesley, will release their new album, “Empire on Fire,” this spring, Davidson said.

Hard rock and metal band Silver Cave, made up of members Trent Rowland and Jaxson Tackett, released their EP, “See You Later,” at the end of January. There is a lyric video for the title track available on YouTube.

Justin Yamamoto, performing under DJ YAMi, signed to Gridlock Management and will be playing shows in Columbus during Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer.

Rap artist Terrance Allen said he has focused more on production since joining the company Renaissance Media. He said he has new content to share over the summer.

Made up of members Ben Stingo, Ben Baker, Seth Alexander, Frankie Wantuch, Taylor Leonard, Jocelyn Smallwood, Ian Harrah and Chris Hines, Largemouth Brass Band released their album, “Repilot,” in January. The band will release a new single, “Distant,” during the summer and will play at the “Jazz in the Park” concert in Bexley Havenwood Park May 31.

Rap artist Shiloh Turner, or “Loh Glizzy,” released two music videos April 21 to celebrate K.O.day, the birthday of Turner’s late brother. The music videos are for two songs — “Wait ft. TYGKO” and “Get Back Freestyle” — that were part of Turner’s album, “Calm Before the Storm,” released in January.

Soul and R&B vocalist Zhenel Rawlinson performed two concerts in March. “The Random Concert” hosted by Just Another Day Podcast was Rawlinson’s debut concert. Rawlinson also performed at “The Annual Tea Party” held by The Sister Accord at Ohio State.

Electronic rock duo chomp!, made up of members Amari Keller and Kelsey Yappel, released their self-titled debut project, “chomp! EP,” in early April.

D.U.E.C.E

Rap artist Timothy Dysart, performing as D.U.E.C.E, released his latest project, “2outh City,” in March. Dysart said he is looking forward to performing live concerts as venues reopen.