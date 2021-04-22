Columbus Police is looking for 18 persons of interest in connection to the April 18 riot at Chitt Fest on Chittenden Avenue near campus.

A video posted to Columbus Police’s YouTube channel Thursday compiles videos from the scene showing people — many of whom are wearing Ohio State apparel — flipping and destroying cars. All identified persons of interest are male and most appear to be white.

More than 1,000 people gathered on Chittenden Avenue between High and Summit streets following Ohio State’s spring game. People at the riot flipped and destroyed seven vehicles, and although Columbus Police helicopters circled the area, no arrests were made.

University leaders voiced their disappointment toward any students who participated in the event and said students could face student conduct punishments as well as legal penalties.

The video encouraged anyone with information to contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS or report online.