American singer, songwriter and actress Demi Lovato is using her platform to highlight the realities of the entertainment industry and her own struggles within the spotlight.

Lovato premiered her four-part docuseries “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” on YouTube March 23, which ran episodes over the span of two weeks and details her experiences with substance abuse, including her life-threatening overdose in 2018. Bailey Perkins, a second-year in pharmacy and one of the leaders of The Generation Rx Collaborative at Ohio State, a student organization focused on medication safety, prescription drug abuse and misuse, and prevention tactics, said everyone can take something away from this documentary.

“Demi Lovato is a huge role model, and I think her addiction story is incredibly powerful and eye-opening for many people,” Perkins said. “There are numerous famous people who have struggled with addiction, yet many people still choose to use substances. This is because it’s not something that you choose.”

The first episode, “Losing Control,” touches on Lovato’s experience with substance abuse, eating disorders growing up and details regarding the night of her overdose. The finale, “Rebirthing,” which aired April 6, focuses on Lovato’s journey with her sexuality, her new album and not letting her near-death experiences define her.

Perkins said the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a 24-hour emergency hotline at 1-800-662-HELP where one can call anonymously if needed. She said the United States government website is also a good tool to utilize, as it provides information on how to recognize the signs of addiction and where to go for help.

As of 2019, drugs are present in nearly half of all music videos, and a drinking scene is broadcast on television every 22 minutes, according to a report from the American Addiction Centers. Exposure to these images may manipulate how people perceive the use of drugs and alcohol, according to the AAC.

However, seeing Demi Lovato, a well-known public figure, speak out about her experiences has the potential to help people in the same situations, Rachel Toelke, a second-year studying health sciences and integrative health and a mental health advocate, said.

“Sometimes celebrities are viewed as perfect and flawless in all aspects,” Toelke said. “For students to see someone that they may have idolized open up can truly be a comforting action. They can feel validated in their experiences by her telling her own story.”

According to the American Addiction Centers’ National Rehabs Directory, the entertainment industry gives celebrities little room for self-care and offers limited education about substance abuse prevention. A lack of resources and personal space can potentially cause celebrities to break down.

Eric Wandersleben, director of media relations and outreach for the Ohio Department of Mental Health, said Ohio State’s Collegiate Recovery Program is a good tool for college students struggling with mental illness or addiction. Information on the organization can be found on its website.

Wandersleben said Ohio’s tollfree careline can be reached at 1-800-720-9616 for individuals seeking help or information related to mental illness and addiction. The Franklin County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Board is also available for local prevention, treatment and recovery support programs at 614-224-1057.