Former Buckeyes linebacker Baron Browning was picked during the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

Browning entered the 2020 season on the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List and was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. He compiled 30 tackles through seven games in 2020.

Spending most of his career sharing time at Mike linebacker, Browning moved to Will last season and played just as ferociously. The former five-star recruit managed to force two fumbles while scooping two more and breaking up as many passes.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker missed the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, but returned for back-to-back multi-tackle performances in both games during the College Football Playoff.

Over 43-carer games at Ohio State, Browning totaled 110 tackles, including 18 for loss. He also was part of all four Ohio State Big Ten Championship teams.

Browning is the second Ohio State linebacker to be selected in this year’s draft.