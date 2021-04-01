Jonathon Cooper showed NFL scouts that he is not bound by the line of scrimmage during pro day workouts Tuesday.

During his five years at Ohio State, Cooper has proven himself to be a leader with the ability to gain a quick edge on opponents as a defensive end. However, he decided to showcase his talents Tuesday as a linebacker.

“Obviously I’ve been playing defensive end throughout my entire college career, but with all the teams I’ve basically been talking to, they kind of see me as an outside linebacker,” Cooper said. “I just wanted to make sure I show the scouts and everybody that I can play linebacker and that I feel comfortable in the space and that I’m ready for the next level.”

At the start of his collegiate career, Cooper was listed as one of the top defensive ends in his class and a five-star prospect by 24/7 Sports.

In 37 games as a Buckeye, Cooper amassed 77 tackles and 10 sacks while battling through injuries throughout his college career.

Although Cooper spent most of his time at Ohio State with his hand in the ground, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day pointed to an unseen versatility in the former defensive end.

“When someone can do multiple things, then that allows them to play in different fronts, different coverages, the ability to blitz,” Day said. “I think when you look at Coop and when you look at Baron (Browning) — the ability to cover, the ability to rush off the edge, the ability to play off ball –– are all gonna be things that bring value.”

Cooper said he plans to improve his 40-yard-dash time and amount of reps on the bench as he continues to build toward the NFL draft.

Despite being a two-time captain for the Buckeyes, Cooper said he recognizes that he will be at the bottom of the totem pole when entering the NFL ranks.

As he prepares to join the NFL as a rookie, he said he is ready to learn from the veteran players around him.

“I’m not coming in thinking that I’m gonna be a captain off rip — I have to learn from these guys and develop,” Cooper said. “Keep being the leader that I am but take from them and basically just study from them.”