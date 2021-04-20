Chris Olave is ready to bring his explosive speed and precise route running to the Buckeyes receiving corps for one more season.

After announcing in January that he would forego the 2021 NFL draft and return to Ohio State as a senior, the wide receiver from San Marcos, California, said he had some unfinished business.

“After the national championship, I had that terrible feeling in my stomach. I just didn’t want to leave college like that,” Olave said.

Last season, Olave caught 50 balls for 729 yards, averaging 14.6 yards per catch. He also had seven touchdowns during the eight-game season.

Olave said that one of the reasons he decided to play collegiately another year was to improve his strength, which he says was one of the flaws in his game last season, so that he can be NFL ready.

“I feel like I needed to work on some things, so I came back to try and get in the weight room more and get a lot stronger to turn into a complete receiver,” Olave said.

Olave said that he wanted to work with strength coach Mickey Marotti another year. He also wants to follow his brothers, Isaiah and Josh, and earn his college degree.

For this upcoming season, Olave said he wants to better himself as a person while also trying to master his game.

“I’m just trying to master the game and perfect my craft. Just working out the little things and trying to make them great,” Olave said.

Olave called some of the younger wide receivers, who are fighting for playing time in one of the Buckeyes’ deepest rooms, before he made the decision to stay.

“They were cool with it, we’re all close so they understood,” Olave said.

Junior Garrett Wilson, Olave’s counterpart in the receiving corps, said he was surprised that Olave decided to come back for another year.

“Whenever he had told me, I knew we were going to be right back where we were last year with the chance to compete for everything we wanted,” Wilson said. “We expect to have one of the best rooms in the country, and having Chris back is a huge part of that.”

Junior wide receiver Jameson Williams also said that it was great to see Olave come back to play another year — citing Olave’s experience and leadership as benefits for the group.

Even though the 20-year-old said he doesn’t feel like he is old, he is honored to be looked up to as a veteran.

“When people refer to me as an old guy, I feel like I’m not that old really. But to be referred to as that is huge,” Olave said.

Olave said coming onto the team his freshman year, he learned from former Ohio State wide receivers such as Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and C.J. Saunders.

“They weren’t getting the touches they wanted, but it was all a brotherhood at the end of the day,” Olave said. “They all walked for each other and they all delivered things for each other, and that’s what I want to do in this room.”

Olave said that playing for Ohio State football is big in itself and the opportunity to get another year of development will hopefully translate to a step forward in his maturation.

Ultimately, Olave wants to achieve his dream of winning a national championship.

“I believe in coach Day and I believe in the program. I wanted to do another year and try to win a national championship,” Olave said.