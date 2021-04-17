After a one-year hiatus, spring football returned to Ohio Stadium Saturday.

In its first spring game since 2019, Ohio State found itself in a more familiar situation than in the last season. As fans, the spirit squad and athletic band populated the ‘Shoe for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, the Buckeyes showed a glimpse of what the team may look like in the fall.

“The most exciting part was getting back in the stadium and seeing The Best Damn Band in the Land, having some fans around and just it felt almost normal out there,” Day said. “I’m just hoping that thing’s full when we come back against Oregon.”

Although the Buckeyes found themselves playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in a year and a half, the scrimmage hardly resembled a real game with head coach Ryan Day electing to play to a thud rather than tackling to the ground

Despite the limited contact, graduate offensive tackle Thayer Munford said it wasn’t hard to assess his team’s performance Saturday.

“For instance, when we run the ball and get a big gain, I know how we did,” Munford said.

The scrimmage was also split into two halves, with the first showing a more game-like scenario with the roster split in half — Team Brutus and Team Buckeye. The second half was a more controlled scrimmage with the offense and defense split up and duking it out.

The passing attack was the emphasis of the scrimmage, as the Buckeye quarterbacks combined for 75 passing attempts compared to 32 total rushing attempts spread among eight ball carriers.

Ohio State rotated their quarterbacks on each series, with redshirt freshmen C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller along with freshman Kyle McCord taking snaps for both Team Brutus and Team Buckeye.

The young quarterback trio was supported by a plethora of talented receivers throughout Saturday’s scrimmage — led by the veteran duo of junior Garrett Wilson and senior Chris Olave.

Wilson hauled in four catches for 85 yards for Team Buckeye, while Olave contributed three receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown for Team Brutus.

The freshman pairing of wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka showed flashes of their potential behind Wilson and Olave, with Egbuka collecting seven receptions for 123 yards.

Harrison added seven catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

With breakout performances from the freshman receiving duo, Day said they have a real opportunity to see the field come the fall.

“I do think the young guys have had a great work ethic. They have a great mentality and approach,” Day said. “I’m impressed with all the young guys. I think Marvin, Emeka and Jayden (Ballard) have all shown that they have the ability to play this season.”

In his first appearance in Ohio Stadium as a Buckeye, freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer wreaked havoc against his offensive counterparts — forcing a strip sack against fellow freshman McCord in the game’s first quarter.

Sawyer collected four tackles along with three sacks.

Team Brutus broke open the scoring on a 5-yard strike from Stroud to Harrison, capping off a flawless 4-for-4, 65-yard drive for the second-year signal caller.

Stroud impressed throughout the contest, finishing the game 16-for-22 with 185 yards and two touchdowns.

The day started well for Miller, connecting on six of his first eight passes and driving Team Buckeye down to the Brutus 23 in his opening drive. However, the drive ended with an interception in the endzone from redshirt freshman Ryan Watts.

Following the interception, Miller struggled to find a rhythm, finishing 17-for-30 with 128 yards and an interception.

McCord led Team Buckeye to its first score of the game, leading a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive just before halftime. The drive was capped off by a 15-yard strike from McCord to a diving sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the corner of the endzone.

McCord finished the scrimmage 12-for-17 with 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman kicker Jake Seibert struggled in his spring game debut, missing both of his field goal attempts.

As the Buckeyes concluded their spring practice period Saturday, Munford emphasized pride in their work over the 15 practices while stressing a need to improve in the summer months.

“This spring has been one of the springs that I’ve been a part of,” Munford said. “I’m with where we’re at right now but at the same time we’re all not satisfied with where we’re at.”

Photos by Mackenzie Shanklin

This story was updated Saturday, April 17 at 2:50 p.m. with quotes from Ryan Day and Thayer Munford.