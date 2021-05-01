Former Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner was selected as the No. 60 pick in the second round of the 2021 draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Werner was a member of Ohio State’s veteran linebacker corps in 2020, leading the team with 54 tackles.

The Indianapolis native entered last season on the 2020 Butkus Award Preseason Watch List after converting from Sam to Will linebacker and playing all 14 games in 2019, finishing with 64 tackles on the season.

Werner played rather disruptively in the Buckeyes’ front-seven, forcing two fumbles and quarterbacks hits while connecting for a sack and pass breakup. His play earned him First Team All-Big Ten recognition, encoring his Honorable Mention the season prior.

In his 47-game career at Ohio State, Werner recorded 185 tackles, including 16 for loss. He also added four sacks and forced fumbles, recovering two in his career.

Werner becomes the 10th Buckeyes linebacker taken in the NFL draft since 2010 and fourth since 2017.