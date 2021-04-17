Bursting off the edge of the line of scrimmage, freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer chased after fellow freshman in quarterback Kyle McCord.

Sawyer swatted the football from McCord’s grip for a strip sack with less than four minutes left in the first quarter of Ohio State’s spring game on Saturday.

The defensive end totaled three sacks when it was all said and done. While it may have been just the spring game, Sawyer backed up all the hype surrounding the incoming five-star edge rusher.

“He’s earning more and more reps; he’s working his way up the depth chart,” head coach Ryan Day said. “Jack, in particular, came in with a lot of confidence. He’s made a lot of plays. What you saw today was pretty much most every practice out there.”

The first-year Buckeye from nearby Pickerington, Ohio, finished with four tackles to his line, and figures to be one of the next talented prospects in defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s room.

Fellow Columbus native and defensive end Zach Harrison said he thinks Sawyer will be a great player come time for the pair to suit up in the fall.

“Yeah, Jack’s real. Jack’s legit,” Harrison said. “All the things that stand out are pretty obvious. Jack’s got a great first step and great bend around the edge, and that’s something you really can’t teach.”

The Buckeyes offensive line has gotten the chance to go up against the likes of Sawyer, Harrison and the rest of the defensive line room throughout spring practice.

Offensive tackle Thayer Munford credited Sawyer’s showcase Saturday because of his consistent work with Johnson and the older, more experienced Buckeyes in his room.

“He’s been working, he has motor,” Munford said. “I’m just happy that he’s on our team.”

Sawyer certainly brought a decorated resume with him to Ohio State. In addition to being the No. 1 recruit from the state of Ohio in his high school class of 2021, Sawyer was the Ohio Capital Conference Division Defensive Player of the Year during his junior season while also playing quarterback at Pickerington North.

Day said he thought the Buckeyes defensive line was solid across the board. Fifth-year defensive end Jerron Cage ended the first half Saturday by chasing down freshman quarterback Jack Miller III for a 10-yard loss.

Sawyer’s performance during Saturday’s intrasquad competition left a strong impression on Day and company, and he may hear his name called to contribute come the 2021 season-opener at Minnesota Sept. 2.

“Off to a great start, for sure. We have some good depth there,” Day said. “If he can keep building and getting stronger, then hopefully he’s gonna have an impact and be able to participate here early in the season. We have a couple big games early on, so the more depth we have, the better off we’re gonna be.”