For the first time in over a year, the Buckeyes will play in front of their home crowd.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Thursday that the capacity at Ohio Stadium will be set at 19,180 — with approximately 10,000 of the seats going to Wexner Medical Center personnel and other campus entities that served on the front line during the pandemic. In the south stands, 2,500 tickets will be reserved for students at no cost.

Tickets will be available for sale to the general public starting at 11 a.m. Monday at $5 per ticket, while students will be able to claim two seats from the reserved allotment starting at 2 p.m. Monday.

Masks will be mandatory for all attendants and social distancing guidelines will be in place to ensure a safe environment.

The marching band, Brutus Buckeye and the spirit squad will all be in attendance for the game.

The game is set to kick off April 17 at noon and will be televised on BTN.