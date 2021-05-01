Former Ohio State and Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon was selected as the No. 88 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 6-foot-1 rusher accrued 870 yards on the ground during a record-breaking season. After steadily running for at least 48 yards in his first four Buckeyes games, Sermon scored his first touchdown in scarlet and gray with a 112-yard performance at Michigan State.

During the Big Ten Championship game against No. 14 Northwestern, Sermon bulldozed his way for 331 yards, breaking Eddie George’s single-game record set in 1995.

Sermon followed with 193 rushing yards against No. 2 Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Jan. 1 before an injury in the first quarter of the national championship game versus No. 1 Alabama cut his night short. He earned a spot as an honorable mention among the Big Ten’s All-Conference postseason honors.

Sermon joined the Buckeyes in spring 2020 as a graduate transfer from the Sooners, where he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns across three seasons.

An Ohio State ball carrier was drafted for the third-straight year as Sermon heads to the Bay.