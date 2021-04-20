Former Ohio State Director of Student Health Services Ted Grace’s medical license is now under review in Illinois for failing to report sexual abuse by former university physician Richard Strauss.

A Monday letter to Grace by the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in the state of Illinois requested Grace’s license be suspended, revoked or he otherwise be disciplined. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.

Grace surrendered his Ohio medical license April 14, a week before an administrative hearing as part of an investigation into Grace’s failure to report Strauss. It also comes after the medical board reopened 91 cases against physicians for sexual impropriety in March and announced it may open an additional 42 for failure to report.

Grace was the director of student health services from 1992-2007.

During a March 2020 medical board deposition into Grace’s failure to report Strauss’ abuse, Grace testified that he was aware of three complaints made by students in the 1990s. Grace didn’t report any of these complaints to the medical board, according to a medical board letter sent to Grace July 8, 2020.

The first complaint Grace was aware of dated back to January 1995 when a student reported Strauss performed an “inappropriately long and invasive exam of his genital area,” according to the July 8 letter.

The second complaint, also from January 1995, alleged Strauss gave a student an inappropriate genital exam and pushed his erect penis against the student’s leg. After this, Grace gave Strauss a verbal warning. Following this exam, Grace sent the affected student a letter in which he “falsely stated” that there had been no complaints made against Strauss, “although we have had several positive comments,” according to the July 8 letter.

Grace was made aware of a third complaint in January 1996 after a student exited an exam screaming that Strauss was a “pervert” and “crazy.” The student’s medical chart was ripped up and lab work was discarded. Grace then suspended Strauss from seeing students at the Student Health Center, the July 8 letter reads.

Strauss was team doctor for 17 varsity sports and a physician at the Student Wellness Center from 1978-98. An independent investigation in May 2019 found that Strauss abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his tenure and that Ohio State failed to act.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.