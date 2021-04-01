Fans will once again be able to watch the Buckeyes live and in person — as long as the event takes place at either Ohio Stadium or Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics announced Wednesday its decision to allow an increase in fan attendance and permit general admission tickets at sporting events taking place within Ohio Stadium and Jesse Owens Memorial Fields — sites that host men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s track and field. The announcement said attendance for the spring football game April 17 is yet to be decided.

There will be no general admission tickets for baseball, softball, field hockey, and men’s and women’s tennis. Any additional tickets not used by families and friends of participants from those sporting events will be distributed to students, donors or season ticket holders.

For both lacrosse games and the men’s soccer game scheduled for the upcoming weekend, fans will be allowed to receive a digital ticket with an assigned seat at the appropriate facility on game day.

The release said free tickets will be given out until capacity is reached, and those permitted to enter will be required to give their contact information for potential contact tracing.

Although a 30 percent capacity for outdoor venues is allowed under Ohio public health guidelines, the release said the use of socially distanced pods has prevented the threshold from being reached.

Social distancing of 6 feet and face coverings will be required.