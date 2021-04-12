Matthew Altendorf is the student staff training & development coordinator with Student Life Recreational Sports.

If you’ve ever worked out in a Student Life Recreation Sports facility, taken a group fitness class, climbed the rock wall at the Outdoor Adventure Center or used any of our other offerings, this week, National Student Employee Appreciation Week, is the perfect opportunity to thank a student employee. They work tirelessly to keep our facilities open and promote a safe environment for everyone. The students who work in our department are the heartbeat of our operation.

Every year, this university celebrates National Student Employee Appreciation Week during the second full week of April. This is a time to recognize the value of student employees on our campus and demonstrate appreciation for their hard work. This year especially, we reflect on the dedication and hard work logged by student employees in Student Life Recreational Sports and so many other operations across this great institution.

Student employees have been crucial to our efforts to maintain our highest priority, the safety and wellbeing of members and guests. A small army of employees work during all hours of business to sanitize high-touch surfaces across recreation facilities. Now that group fitness classes are available on a limited in-person basis, equipment is carefully spaced and cleaned for your safety. All employees play a role in helping Buckeyes be safe and healthy.

It is with deepest gratitude that all supervisors, graduate administrative associates and professional staff members express our recognition and acknowledgment of all that our student employees have done this year. You are the foundation of our work. The buildings do not get opened at the beginning of the day nor closed without you. Without your dedication, we would be unable to accommodate programs such as basketball by reservation, staff the Lincoln Tower Park or host the recent Big Ten Men’s Swimming Championship.

So, if you are a student or member of Student Life Rec Sports who enjoys what our department offers, consider thanking a student employee this week. Student Employee Appreciation Week lasts from April 12-16, 2021. More than ever, our student employees are deserving of this appreciation. On behalf of the entire department, thank you student employees! This past year would not have been possible without your help and dedication.