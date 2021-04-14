The Ohio State men’s golf team and freshman Maxwell Moldovan have certainly experienced their fair share of waiting recently.

Although the sport’s very nature is “socially distant,” Big Ten golf started in the spring this year rather than the fall due to COVID-19 restrictions and mounting uncertainty.

However, the Buckeyes are already achieving early success, placing third in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational March 15-16. Moldovan has been one of the major contributors to the Buckeyes’ hot start this season.

Moldovan — a Uniontown, Ohio, native — became a Rolex Junior All-American golfer in 2019 as a senior in high school, becoming the first Midwest golfer to win the American Junior Golf Association’s Player of the Year. Moldovan is currently ranked as the No. 4 college golfer in America by Golfstat.

Growing up, Moldovan often competed with talented older golfers, which is something he attributes much of his success to.

“It was helpful to be used to playing in tough competition,” Moldovan said. “Having that under my belt helped ease the pressure of playing in college.”

Moldovan said he believes the upperclassmen assisted him with this transition, serving as mentors, role models and friends.

He feels that the team’s strong camaraderie and helpful coaching staff will help them achieve continued success as they head deeper into season.

“[The coaches] could relate to the problems and things that we were going through,” Moldovan said.

Despite the year’s unusual circumstances, head coach Jay Moseley said Moldovan, whom he had been eyeing for years, hit the ground running.

“You are starting to see younger and younger players coming in taught better, better prepared, and with access to more resources and technology,” Moseley said.

Moseley is not surprised by Moldovan’s immediate impact on the team, either. He feels that Moldovan’s maturity level and work ethic is well developed for a freshman.

With five tournaments left on the schedule, the Buckeyes have their sights set on victory. Both Moseley and Moldovan believe the Ross Kepler Intercollegiate Tournament April 24-25 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course will be a time to shine on home turf in the midst of a jam-packed spring.

“I think that kind of demand is going to be good for us, and hopefully we can build some rhythm heading into regionals and hopefully nationals,” Moldovan said.