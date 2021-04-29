With the shutdown of sports in early March 2020, student-athlete seniors were faced with an uncertain future.

Graduate seniors goalie Alec Van de Bovenkamp and defenseman Eric Wenz made the best of a bad situation, however, and have had a big impact on the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team.

When the 2020 season was canceled last March, the future of their careers was in jeopardy.

“Initially nobody knew what was going to happen,” Wenz said.

The NCAA’s commitment to allow players who lost a year of eligibility due to the pandemic an extra year was a welcomed moment for not only Wenz and Van de Bovenkamp, but NCAA athletes around the country.

“It’s something I’ve been playing since I was 8, 9 years old,” Van de Bovenkamp said. “I’ve dedicated countless hours to [lacrosse]. Just to have the chance to keep playing competitively and to stay in that team environment with a like-minded group of guys that are just as competitive and driven, it’s really special.”

Van de Bovenkamp, who transfered from Furman after the team was disbanded, came into the Ohio State program at the beginning of the year. Waiting for his shot to get on the field, he would get his first start in the cage for the Buckeyes in their third game of the season.

“OSU reached out, and you can’t help but be impressed with the attitude of the coaching staff, the history of the program and the facilities,” Van de Bovenkamp said. “It kinda seemed like a no-brainer.”

The Hinsdale, Illinois, native has yet to look back since getting the starting role. Van de Bovenkamp recorded 69 saves in eight appearances during the regular season.

Wenz, a former Hofstra walk-on, has started every game of the season for the Buckeyes.

He has been tasked with guarding some of the best offensive players in the country, including Maryland senior attackman Jared Bernhardt and Penn State graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe.

“Obviously seeing a name like Ohio State reach out and give me a call and give me that time of day was something special,” Wenz said. “Being able to hop on the phone with coach (Nick) Myers and coach (Travis) Crane — it was really something special. They really proved to me how special the brotherhood here at Ohio State was.”

In his 10 games played with Ohio State, Wenz recorded 19 ground balls while adding experience and depth to its defense.

Entering the postseason of his first year with the Buckeyes, Wenz said he is not going to waste any time.

“I’m only here for one year, but I really wanna make an impact on this program,” said Wenz.