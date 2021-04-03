Although showing signs of improvement, the Buckeyes were unable to leave their road trip with any positive momentum in the standings.

In an incredibly close game throughout, No. 14 Ohio State (3-4) came close to avenging their 12-22 loss to No. 8 Rutgers (5-2) in February, but the Buckeyes ultimately fell 10-9 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter as junior Jack Myers found the cage to open the scoring. From that point, however, Rutgers would score three straight.

In the second quarter Ohio State and Rutgers exchanged goals. Unable to put multiple goals together, Ohio State struggled to chip away at the Rutgers first quarter lead.

Rutgers graduate attackman Adam Charalambides recorded both a goal and assist in the first half.

Winning the third quarter, Ohio State cut the Scarlet Knight lead to two and put themselves in striking distance.

Entering the fourth quarter down only two goals, Ohio State looked to carry on the momentum from the previous period. After a back-and-forth quarter it appeared that Rutgers had secured a win, up by two goals with under a minute remaining.

However, Myers pulled the Buckeyes within one with 38 seconds left in regulation. Senior faceoff man Justin Inacio would win the following faceoff and give the Buckeyes one final opportunity.

With a final shot on the crease in the closing seconds, Ohio State missed and dropped its fourth game of the season and second to Rutgers.

Offensively, the Buckeyes struggled to find their groove in the first half as Rutgers played its style of lacrosse — fast paced. Charalambides and graduate attackman Connor Kirst were the only multi-goal scorers for the Scarlet Knights, leading their team in the first half.

In the second half, Ohio State played its style of lacrosse and slowed the game down, taking long, drawn out possessions.

Myers and senior attackman Griffin Hughes both recorded at least three goals.

Defensively, the Buckeyes settled in during the second half. Holding offensive stars like junior midfielder David Sprock and senior attackman Kieran Mullins for Rutgers in check.

Ohio State also managed to keep Rutgers from scoring more than 10 goals, a feat only achieved by Maryland.

However, Rutgers continued playing the aggressive style of defense that the Buckeyes struggled with in February. With defenders always in the Buckeyes offensive players’ hands, Rutgers was able to disrupt passing and cause uncharacteristic mistakes by the Buckeyes.

In goal, graduate goalies Alec Van De Bovenkamp and Colin Kirst impressed. For the Buckeyes Bovenkamp continued his success, recording 11 saves.

Kirst secured 15 saves for Rutgers and held off the Buckeyes’ late comeback.

Ohio State continued its success at the faceoff.

Senior midfielder Justin Inacio dominated for the Buckeyes. Winning 17 of 22 draws and forcing the Scarlet Knights to use a defenseman at the faceoff at times.

Graduate midfielder Ryan Terefenko made a surprise return to the field this week after leaving the last matchup against Rutgers with an injury in their first matchup.

Ohio State returns to Columbus next Saturday in a matchup with unranked Johns Hopkins at 11 a.m.