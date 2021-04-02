Coming off their third win of the season, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a rematch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

In their second meeting of the year, No. 16 Ohio State (3-3) will look to use their previous matchup and experience against No. 8 Rutgers (4-2). Losing their previous matchup 22-12, Ohio State looks to stop the high powered Rutgers offense and earn their fourth win of the season.

Despite coming off their second loss of the season, Rutgers has solidified itself as a contender for the Big Ten crown to this point. Despite both losses coming to first-place Maryland, Rutgers utilizes a talented offense and defense along with veteran talent to wear down teams.

Offensively, Rutgers has had an incredible amount of success. With two 22-point games, the Scarlet Knights have found the back of the net 91 times in six games.

Loaded with veteran talent, Rutgers relies on its experience to find success offensively. Graduate attackmen Connor Kirst and Adam Charalambides anchor one of the best attack lines in the country.

Though not scoring as much as Rutgers, Ohio State’s offense is dangerous when it is running efficiently. Boasting graduate attackman Tre Leclaire and junior attackman Jack Myers, Ohio State also relies on its veteran talent and leadership to anchor their offensive assault.

On the defensive end, graduate defenseman Eric Wenz — who entered the program as a transfer — has impressed in his Ohio State career. Paired with graduate long stick midfielder Jeff Henrick, the Ohio State defense plays fast, physical and patient.

Rutgers plays equally as physical.

Junior defenseman Bobby Russo played very well against the Buckeyes in the previous matchup. Staying in the Buckeyes hands and tallying two clears, the junior stepped up for Rutgers against the Buckeyes.



In goal, Ohio State relies on graduate goalie Alec Van De Bovenkamp. The Furman transfer took over after the second game of the season and has recorded a .485 save percentage so far this season. Rutgers also has a talented goalie in the cage. Graduate Colin Kirst played very well in the teams’ first meeting, allowing just 10 goals to go along with 10 saves.

Ohio State takes on Rutgers Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be steamed on BTN+.